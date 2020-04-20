Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Norma Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norma Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €32.00 ($37.21).

NOEJ opened at €21.12 ($24.56) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Norma Group has a one year low of €14.38 ($16.72) and a one year high of €47.36 ($55.07).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

