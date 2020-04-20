Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nordson in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nordson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Nordson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.14.

Shares of NDSN stock traded down $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $151.14. The stock had a trading volume of 23,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,783. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. Nordson has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $180.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.15.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). Nordson had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $494.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordson news, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total transaction of $2,981,904.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 15,587.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,308 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $86,059,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 7,664.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,038,000 after purchasing an additional 139,650 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 192,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,316,000 after purchasing an additional 137,694 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 251.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,515,000 after purchasing an additional 120,826 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

