Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €3.25 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €3.25 ($3.78) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NOKIA. Morgan Stanley set a €3.70 ($4.30) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.10 ($4.77) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.80 ($5.58) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.70 ($3.14) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.75 ($4.36) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €3.92 ($4.56).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a fifty-two week high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.