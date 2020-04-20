Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. lowered its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,952 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for about 1.8% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth about $1,314,457,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Nike by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,576,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,675 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nike by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,633 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Nike by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,595,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,047,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

NKE traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.66. 3,760,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,985,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.18. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

