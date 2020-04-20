NexPoint Real Estate Finance (ONEW) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ: ONEW):

4/18/2020 – NexPoint Real Estate Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OneWater Marine Inc. is premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services. OneWater Marine Inc. is based in Buford, Georgia. “

4/17/2020 – NexPoint Real Estate Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OneWater Marine Inc. is premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services. OneWater Marine Inc. is based in Buford, Georgia. “

4/7/2020 – NexPoint Real Estate Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OneWater Marine Inc. is premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services. OneWater Marine Inc. is based in Buford, Georgia. “

4/6/2020 – NexPoint Real Estate Finance was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2020 – NexPoint Real Estate Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OneWater Marine Inc. is premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services. OneWater Marine Inc. is based in Buford, Georgia. “

3/3/2020 – NexPoint Real Estate Finance is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – NexPoint Real Estate Finance is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – NexPoint Real Estate Finance is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

ONEW traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.20. 1,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,024. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $18.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.58.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($48.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, Director John Troiano bought 28,793 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $262,880.09.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.