NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NEWT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,100. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34. NEWTEK Business Services has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $311.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.37.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 69.37%. The company had revenue of $15.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.54%.

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 2,000 shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $31,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,500.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,505 shares of company stock worth $106,246. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

