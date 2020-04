New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of New Zealand Energy Corp (CVE:NZ) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 29110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$818,837.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.01.

New Zealand Energy Company Profile (CVE:NZ)

New Zealand Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional oil and natural gas resources in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, including Waihapa, Tariki, and Ngaere totalling 23,049 acres; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit covering 943.7 acres; and Eltham petroleum exploration permit located on the North Island in the Taranaki Basin.

