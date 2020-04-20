New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect New Oriental Education & Tech Grp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EDU stock opened at $112.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52-week low of $80.18 and a 52-week high of $142.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Nomura increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.11.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

