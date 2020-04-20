Netflix (NFLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Netflix has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.66-1.66 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.66 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Netflix to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NFLX opened at $422.96 on Monday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $449.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $362.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $192.71 billion, a PE ratio of 102.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $426.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Netflix from $438.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 target price (up from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.54.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,607 shares of company stock valued at $81,567,308. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

