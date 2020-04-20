Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 689 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 759 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,214 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Netflix by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $14.61 on Monday, hitting $437.57. 9,553,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,929,166. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $449.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $362.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.86. The company has a market cap of $192.37 billion, a PE ratio of 105.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $327.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.54.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,607 shares of company stock worth $81,567,308. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

