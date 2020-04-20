Nestlé (VTX:NESN) PT Set at CHF 102 by HSBC

HSBC set a CHF 102 price objective on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 81 price objective on Nestlé and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 120 price objective on Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays set a CHF 105 price objective on Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 109 price objective on Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 104.50.

Nestlé has a one year low of CHF 73.34 and a one year high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

