Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Sells $147,040.00 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $147,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,237,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Chess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $134,320.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $188,000.00.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $19.43 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 383.36%. The company had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKTR shares. BidaskClub cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,325.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 25,308.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

