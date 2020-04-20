NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.33.

NCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

In other NCR news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez purchased 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,035.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Bedore acquired 2,800 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,037.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 4,072.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCR traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 40,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,440. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.28. NCR has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. NCR had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 59.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

