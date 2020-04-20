Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd (CVE:NSP)’s share price traded down 14.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 232,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 279,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:NSP)

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd., a biotechnology and consumer products company, develops, produces, commercializes, sells, and licenses plant-derived, bioactive ingredients, nutrient dense foods, and related products in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers retail hemp superfood products under the Natera brand name; natural and organic hemp products under the Chii brand name; hemp-based pet care products under the Pawsitive FX brand name; plant-derived bulk ingredients under the Natera Ingredients brand name; and lifestyle and healthy meal replacement products under the Elevate Me brand name.

