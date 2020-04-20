Natura &Co (NASDAQ:NTCO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natura &Co (NASDAQ:NTCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Natura &Co is a global, purpose-driven, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group which includes Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop. Natura &Co is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Natura &Co in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

NASDAQ NTCO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 23,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,878. Natura &Co has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natura &Co stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NASDAQ:NTCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

