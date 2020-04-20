National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NSA. SunTrust Banks upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Shares of NYSE NSA traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.28. The company had a trading volume of 584,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -151.56 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.10. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $100.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 8,500 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $141,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 64,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,328 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 458.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 844.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

