National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NNN. Citigroup decreased their target price on National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded National Retail Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised National Retail Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.75.

NNN stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.00. 135,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,409. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.29. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

In other news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,012,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,527,294.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $508,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,938 shares of company stock worth $2,308,719 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

