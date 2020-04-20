National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NHI. ValuEngine lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

In related news, Director W Andrew Adams bought 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $976,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 759,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,473,789.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $362,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NHI traded down $3.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.96. 188,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,557. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.84. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.80. The company has a current ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.92 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 80.18%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.