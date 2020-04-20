National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Short Interest Down 20.1% in March

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 531,500 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 665,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 331,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National General by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,015,000 after acquiring an additional 24,664 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in National General by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,371,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,306,000 after purchasing an additional 219,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,458,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National General by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,176,000 after acquiring an additional 77,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its stake in shares of National General by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 924,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,421,000 after acquiring an additional 377,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

Get National General alerts:

NASDAQ:NGHC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 150,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,901. National General has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.65.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. National General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that National General will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. National General’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National General in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of National General from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.