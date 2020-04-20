Nano Market Capitalization Tops $72.81 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last week, Nano has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00007867 BTC on major exchanges including Koinex, HitBTC, Bit-Z and Gate.io. Nano has a market cap of $72.81 million and $2.94 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,945.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.50 or 0.02541113 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.87 or 0.03237489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00592609 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014973 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00799941 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00077490 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00026155 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00640880 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Mercatox, Bitinka, CoinEx, Bit-Z, HitBTC, CoinFalcon, OKEx, Coindeal, Nanex, Gate.io, Binance, RightBTC and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

