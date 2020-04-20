MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.10.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Imperial Capital cut shares of MSG Networks from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Sunday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

Shares of MSGN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.06. 56,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,159. MSG Networks has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.00.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $187.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.55 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSG Networks will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 51,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $832,355.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in MSG Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,169,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in MSG Networks during the fourth quarter worth $16,368,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MSG Networks by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,147,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,369,000 after purchasing an additional 625,910 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in MSG Networks by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 496,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after buying an additional 296,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the third quarter valued at about $6,544,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.