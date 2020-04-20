Morses Club (LON:MCL) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Morses Club (LON:MCL) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

MCL stock opened at GBX 54 ($0.71) on Thursday. Morses Club has a 1-year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 181 ($2.38). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 62.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 109.70. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 million and a P/E ratio of 5.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28.

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

