Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Short Interest Update

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,960,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the March 15th total of 8,759,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other Monster Beverage news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,507.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,749. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.03. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $70.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average of $61.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.