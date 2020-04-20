Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. and subsidiaries is a technology-enabled consumer products company which uses machine learning, natural language processing and data analytics to design, develop, market and sell products. The company operates through online retail channels such as Amazon, eBay and Walmart. It owned and operated brand includes hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. The company sells products in home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

MWK has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Mohawk Group in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Mohawk Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.35.

NYSE MWK traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,422. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88. Mohawk Group has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mohawk Group stock. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Mohawk Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Group (MWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.