Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.17.

Shares of MIRM stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $15.02. 1,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,894. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $28.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $374.25 million and a P/E ratio of -3.32.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,261,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $7,773,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

