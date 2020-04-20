MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading Down 16.2% This Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.34 or 0.00207110 BTC on exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $114.86 million and approximately $93.77 million worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.63 or 0.01106426 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00056349 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001974 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000717 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,516,905 coins and its circulating supply is 8,007,262 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

