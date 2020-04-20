Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Midland States Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens cut Midland States Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut Midland States Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Midland States Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.20. 4,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.50. Midland States Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $85,656.00. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 1,603.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Midland States Bancorp (MSBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.