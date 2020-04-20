Micron Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) Short Interest Up 6.6% in March

Micron Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 18,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In other news, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann acquired 29,991 shares of Micron Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $41,087.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Solutions stock. BosValen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Micron Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000. Micron Solutions comprises approximately 1.1% of BosValen Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BosValen Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.89% of Micron Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MICR opened at $1.22 on Monday. Micron Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49.

Micron Solutions Company Profile

Micron Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc, operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications.

