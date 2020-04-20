Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 966.25 ($12.71).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCRO shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Micro Focus International from GBX 1,130 ($14.86) to GBX 780 ($10.26) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) target price (up previously from GBX 1,000 ($13.15)) on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Micro Focus International from GBX 990 ($13.02) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Micro Focus International from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Investec downgraded Micro Focus International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

In related news, insider Greg Lock bought 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 363 ($4.78) per share, with a total value of £241,395 ($317,541.44). Also, insider Kevin Loosemore purchased 64,400 shares of Micro Focus International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 763 ($10.04) per share, with a total value of £491,372 ($646,372.01).

Shares of LON MCRO traded up GBX 25.50 ($0.34) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 393.30 ($5.17). 2,001,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 478.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 894.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37. Micro Focus International has a 12-month low of GBX 291 ($3.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,408.39 ($31.68).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 44.53 ($0.59) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.81%. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

