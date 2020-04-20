MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

MTG has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th.

MTG stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.74. 3,788,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,791,665. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.50% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MGIC Investment news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $79,039.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 30.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,441,000 after purchasing an additional 579,598 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,751,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,814,000 after purchasing an additional 94,886 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in MGIC Investment by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,967,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,651,000 after purchasing an additional 221,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

