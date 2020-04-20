Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Given New GBX 100 Price Target at Barclays

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

MTRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metro Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 374.11 ($4.92).

MTRO stock opened at GBX 95.08 ($1.25) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.77. Metro Bank has a 12 month low of GBX 69 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 893.50 ($11.75). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 107.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 181.93.

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (10.80) (($0.14)) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 3 ($0.04) by GBX (13.80) (($0.18)). As a group, analysts predict that Metro Bank will post 8787.0099701 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

