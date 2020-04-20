Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,633,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,602,000 after buying an additional 85,045 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 11,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

MRK traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.71. 6,721,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,315,126. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.14. The company has a market cap of $211.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

