Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MBWM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

NASDAQ MBWM traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.27. 5,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $354.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.86. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $37.32.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $38.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. Research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 517.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.