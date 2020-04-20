Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.11

Mega Uranium Ltd (TSE:MGA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 1019280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04.

About Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA)

Mega Uranium Ltd. engages in the mineral exploration and development of uranium properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland; and the Redport gold properties in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

