Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. CIBC raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Maxar Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE MAXR traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 54,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,712. The company has a market cap of $643.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.28. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. Analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

