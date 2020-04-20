Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

MATW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Matthews International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Matthews International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Matthews International stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.41. 4,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,282. Matthews International has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $717.79 million, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average is $33.50.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $365.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Matthews International will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward M. Brady, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $166,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunon Alvaro Garcia bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Matthews International by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

