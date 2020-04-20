Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

MTRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Sidoti raised Materion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Materion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

Materion stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.19. 16,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.02. Materion has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $71.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.45. The company has a market cap of $856.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Materion had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Materion will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,918,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 2,324.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Materion by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

