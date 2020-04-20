Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Professional Planning

Professional Planning decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 9.7% of Professional Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Professional Planning’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $264.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.68.

Shares of MA stock traded down $8.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $251.69. 4,424,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,113,101. The stock has a market cap of $261.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.70. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total value of $12,479,498.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,717,783 shares in the company, valued at $36,178,686,846.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,811 shares of company stock worth $100,452,526. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.