Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

Several other research firms have also commented on MMLP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an underweight rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Martin Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.63.

MMLP stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 261,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,227. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $10.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.86.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $241.86 million during the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 64.69% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, CEO Ruben S. Martin bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,902.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert D. Bondurant purchased 10,000 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,382.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 124,756 shares of company stock valued at $328,250 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,102,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,906 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

