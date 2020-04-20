Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) PT Lowered to GBX 125 at Peel Hunt

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price objective lowered by Peel Hunt from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MKS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 207 ($2.72) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 184.07 ($2.42).

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 98.45 ($1.30) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 19.69. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 275.61 ($3.63). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 116.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Justin King purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,993.42).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

