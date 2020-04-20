Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $67.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Manhattan Associates, Inc., is the global leader in providing supply chain execution and optimization solutions. It enables operational excellence through its warehouse, transportation, distributed order management, reverse logistics and trading partner management solutions, as well as its RFID, performance management and event management capabilities. These Integrated Logistics Solutions(TM) leverage state-of-the-art technologies, innovative practices and domain expertise to enhance performance, profitability and competitive advantage. Manhattan Associates has licensed more than 900 customers representing more than 1,600 facilities worldwide, which include some of the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors and retailers. “

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut Manhattan Associates from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $102.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.80.

Shares of MANH traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.84. 31,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,238. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.71. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $90.46.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.58 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.