Manchester Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Manchester Financial Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 83.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,015 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,111,342 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34.

