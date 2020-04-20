Manchester Financial Inc. Trims Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Manchester Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36,926 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $744,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Starbucks from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

SBUX stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,902,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,856,261. The firm has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.44. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

