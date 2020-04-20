Manchester Financial Inc. Takes $475,000 Position in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV)

Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Manchester Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 18,476 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 205,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 20,296 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst in the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Apriem Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.33. The company had a trading volume of 36,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,470. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46. Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

