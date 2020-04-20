Manchester Financial Inc. Takes $36,000 Position in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 167,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 35,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 187,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCI traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.51. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,474. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

