Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 5,332 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Manchester Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 505.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.53. The company had a trading volume of 34,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,435. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.90. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $56.72.

