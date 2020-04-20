Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 297 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Manchester Financial Inc. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,069 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.16. 10,886,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,825,066. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

