Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 257 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Manchester Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.0% in the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 49,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its position in Novartis by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.03.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,169,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

