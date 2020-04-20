Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 1,504 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Manchester Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.58. The stock had a trading volume of 20,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,543. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average is $69.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $77.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.2301 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

