Manchester Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Manchester Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 474,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kemper by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,482,000 after buying an additional 62,271 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kemper by 45.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Kemper by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 89,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,908,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.52. 19,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,042. Kemper Corp has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $91.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.43.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Kemper had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kemper Corp will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $865,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KMPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

